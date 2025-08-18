Next Article
Ashwin Kumar begins production on 'Mahavatar' sequel, 'Mahavatar Parasuram'
Director Ashwin Kumar is kicking off production on Mahavatar Parasuram this November.
It's the next chapter in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe—a seven-film saga—where Parashuram steps up as an anti-hero who stood up to set the system right when it went wrong.
Kumar's focus on quality ensures fans will get their money's worth
The first movie, Mahavatar Narsimha, smashed records last year, becoming India's top-grossing animated film and earning over ₹100 crore worldwide in just 10 days.
With director Kumar emphasizing quality (he shared that Narsimha's climax took about a year to create), fans can expect Parasuram to deliver the same high standards and fresh take on Indian mythology.