Ashwin Kumar begins production on 'Mahavatar' sequel, 'Mahavatar Parasuram'

Kumar's focus on quality ensures fans will get their money's worth

The first movie, Mahavatar Narsimha, smashed records last year, becoming India's top-grossing animated film and earning over ₹100 crore worldwide in just 10 days.

With director Kumar emphasizing quality (he shared that Narsimha's climax took about a year to create), fans can expect Parasuram to deliver the same high standards and fresh take on Indian mythology.