Zoya, Farhan, Gauri, Neelam attend Vikram Phadnis's father's prayer meet Aug 18, 2025

Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis recently lost his father, and to honor his memory, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai.

The gathering brought together several well-known Bollywood faces—Neelam Kothari and Gauri Khan were spotted leaving together after paying their respects, while stars like Zoya Akhtar, Suhana Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Huma Qureshi, Suniel Shetty with Mana Shetty, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya, Shweta Bachchan Nanda with Agastya Nanda, and Amrita Arora with her mother Joyce also attended.