Next Article
'Pati Patni Aur Panga' premiere: Gurmeet recalls hilarious Khamoshiyan moment
While filming his film Khamoshiyan, Gurmeet Choudhary had a funny run-in with a spot boy who interrupted an intimate scene by holding up a live video call with Gurmeet's wife, Debina Bonnerjee.
The spot boy joked, "Sir, I just wanted you to remember ma'am. I don't want you to forget her." Turns out, Debina was watching everything unfold in real time.
What's 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' all about?
Pati Patni Aur Panga brings together seven celebrity couples—including Gurmeet and Debina—to recreate iconic Bollywood pairs and take on quirky relationship challenges.
Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show mixes reenactments with candid tasks—think husbands getting mehendi or trying pregnancy simulations—for plenty of light-hearted moments and behind-the-scenes laughs.