'Pati Patni Aur Panga' premiere: Gurmeet recalls hilarious Khamoshiyan moment Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

While filming his film Khamoshiyan, Gurmeet Choudhary had a funny run-in with a spot boy who interrupted an intimate scene by holding up a live video call with Gurmeet's wife, Debina Bonnerjee.

The spot boy joked, "Sir, I just wanted you to remember ma'am. I don't want you to forget her." Turns out, Debina was watching everything unfold in real time.