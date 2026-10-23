Ashwin reveals Prabhas returning as Bhairava in 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Entertainment
Prabhas is officially returning as Bhairava in the next chapter of Kalki 2898 AD, with director Nag Ashwin making the big reveal on Prabhas's 47th birthday.
The first-look glimpse hints that Bhairava's journey as a bounty hunter is far from over, keeping fans buzzing for what's next.
'Kalki 2898 AD' team honors Prabhas
Prabhas's birthday turned into a global celebration, with the team of Kalki 2898 AD sharing tributes, calling him the "superhero of Indian Cinema."
Director Ashwin also shared his excitement about working with Prabhas again, and all the buzz around this reveal has set up some serious anticipation for the sequel.