Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari dreams of directing film with Deepika, Alia, Sai

Tiwari wants to blend action and emotion: think superhero vibes inspired by The Incredibles and Spider-Man, plus some old-school Shahenshah energy. She's keen on making something big that really connects with audiences.

Her recent work and festival curation

She curated the Femme Lens section at this year's Red Lorry Film Festival (March 13-15), spotlighting women-directed films from around the world like Turtle Walker and Oscar-submitted I'm Not Everything I Want to Be.

She also keeps an eye on what viewers love (recently praising Geetu Mohandas's Toxic and studying Dhurandhar ahead of its sequel) to make sure her films truly resonate.