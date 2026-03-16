Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari dreams of directing film with Deepika, Alia, Sai
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari just shared her big dream: directing a massive blockbuster starring Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sai Pallavi.
During the Red Lorry Film Festival, she wondered aloud why a woman can't make a ₹100 crore or ₹1,000 crore film and why only a male director has to make.
She even joked about having one (her husband Nitesh Tiwari) at home.
What kind of film does she want to make?
Tiwari wants to blend action and emotion: think superhero vibes inspired by The Incredibles and Spider-Man, plus some old-school Shahenshah energy.
She's keen on making something big that really connects with audiences.
Her recent work and festival curation
She curated the Femme Lens section at this year's Red Lorry Film Festival (March 13-15), spotlighting women-directed films from around the world like Turtle Walker and Oscar-submitted I'm Not Everything I Want to Be.
She also keeps an eye on what viewers love (recently praising Geetu Mohandas's Toxic and studying Dhurandhar ahead of its sequel) to make sure her films truly resonate.