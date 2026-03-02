'Aspirants' S03 on Prime Video: Release date, cast, plot

Plot of 'Aspirants' S03

Season 3 jumps between two timelines:

In the present, Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), now a District Magistrate, faces an official investigation following allegations made by ALC Sandeep Ohlan (Sunny Hinduja), which shakes up his friendships with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, and SK.

Flashbacks reveal a younger Abhilash hustling for IAS success in Mukherjee Nagar after IRS training.