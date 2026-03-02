'Aspirants' S03 on Prime Video: Release date, cast, plot
Aspirants is back for its third season, landing March 13, 2026, on Prime Video.
Set in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the show follows friends chasing their UPSC dreams and navigating life's big choices.
Created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey, with Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish directing, it continues TVF's run of relatable dramas.
Plot of 'Aspirants' S03
Season 3 jumps between two timelines:
In the present, Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), now a District Magistrate, faces an official investigation following allegations made by ALC Sandeep Ohlan (Sunny Hinduja), which shakes up his friendships with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, and SK.
Flashbacks reveal a younger Abhilash hustling for IAS success in Mukherjee Nagar after IRS training.
Cast and where to watch
Fan favorites Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Tengam Celine return alongside Jatin Goswami.
You can catch all episodes exclusively on Prime Video—streaming not just in India but across 240+ countries.