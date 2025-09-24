Next Article
Assam launches portal for requesting Zubeen Garg's ashes
Entertainment
Assam is making it easier for fans and organizations to pay tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg by launching an online portal for requesting his ashes.
The move, announced by Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu, lets groups apply first, with individuals considered if any ashes remain.
Memorials planned in Kamarkuchi, Jorhat
Some of Garg's ashes will be taken to Jorhat for the 13th-day rituals, and memorials are being planned in both Kamarkuchi and Jorhat.
To honor Garg's legacy and his family's wishes, the state is also stepping up security at the Kamarkuchi pyre site—construction of a permanent boundary wall starts right away.