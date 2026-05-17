Assamese 'Aakuti' to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival Entertainment May 17, 2026

Aakuti (Longing), an Assamese film by first-time director Snigdha P Roy, is set for its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival on May 30.

The story follows Lakhi, an eight-year-old girl searching for connection after losing her mother as a baby.

After being selected for the Film Bazaar Recommends section at Waves Film Bazaar 2025, Aakuti is now making waves internationally.