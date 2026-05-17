Assamese 'Aakuti' to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival
Entertainment
Aakuti (Longing), an Assamese film by first-time director Snigdha P Roy, is set for its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival on May 30.
The story follows Lakhi, an eight-year-old girl searching for connection after losing her mother as a baby.
After being selected for the Film Bazaar Recommends section at Waves Film Bazaar 2025, Aakuti is now making waves internationally.
'Aakuti' explores grief starring Mahanta
Made on a tight budget and co-produced by Roy and Tanuja P Roy, Aakuti stars Kavisha Mahanta as Lakhi, with Nilim Chetia and Anisha Hazarika in lead roles.
The film dives into themes of grief and self-discovery, focusing on Lakhi's changing bond with her father.
Roy shared that being selected for NYIFF feels like a testament to our hard work.