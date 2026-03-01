Assamese film 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' wins international award
"Moi Eti Nixhasor," an Assamese film directed by National Award-winner Bidyut Kotoky, just picked up the Award of Excellence Special Mention at the Accolade Global Film Competition in the US.
The movie follows Koduwa, a village thief navigating discrimination and unrest in Assam—offering a raw look at social struggles rarely shown on screen.
Kotoky's film is based on true events
This award is a pretty big deal, judged by industry pros and given to films recognized for artistic and technical excellence.
Based on a true story by journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari and starring Gunomoni Baruah, "Moi Eti Nixhasor" is also set for another festival run at Covellite International 2026, where it earned praise for connecting with audiences.
If you're into films that dig deep into real issues, this one's worth keeping an eye on.