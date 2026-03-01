Assamese film 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' wins international award

Kotoky's film is based on true events

This award is a pretty big deal, judged by industry pros and given to films recognized for artistic and technical excellence.

Based on a true story by journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari and starring Gunomoni Baruah, "Moi Eti Nixhasor" is also set for another festival run at Covellite International 2026, where it earned praise for connecting with audiences.

If you're into films that dig deep into real issues, this one's worth keeping an eye on.