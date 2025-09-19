Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passes away at 45 Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, best known for his hit Ya Ali from Gangster, has passed away after a paragliding accident in Singapore.

He was in Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival, where he was scheduled to perform, when he fell into the sea and lost consciousness.

Despite quick medical help, he couldn't be saved. Fans across Assam and the Northeast are mourning a huge loss.