Next Article
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passes away at 45
Entertainment
Beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, best known for his hit Ya Ali from Gangster, has passed away after a paragliding accident in Singapore.
He was in Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival, where he was scheduled to perform, when he fell into the sea and lost consciousness.
Despite quick medical help, he couldn't be saved. Fans across Assam and the Northeast are mourning a huge loss.
Tributes continue to pour in for the late singer
Garg wasn't just a singer—he was a cultural icon who helped people connect with their roots through music.
Since news of his passing broke, heartfelt tributes have poured in from fans, artists, and leaders alike.
His songs and legacy will continue to inspire generations across Assam and beyond.