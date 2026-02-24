Box office Day-4: Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' fails to cross ₹5cr

Taapsee Pannu 's latest film, Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha , has had a lackluster run at the box office . After a slow start, the movie collected nearly ₹0.75 crore on Monday (Day 4), taking its India net collections to around ₹4.95 crore. Despite its serious subject matter and strong ensemble cast, including Revathi and Manoj Pahwa , the film has struggled to draw audiences in theaters since its release last Friday.

Box office performance 'Assi's gross collection stands at ₹5.85 crore Assi has been underperforming at the box office since its release, only crossing the ₹4 crore mark over its opening weekend. The film earned ₹0.02cr on Tuesday, till the time of writing. The gross earnings of the movie stand at ₹5.85 crore, according to Sacnilk reports.

Occupancy details Looking at the film in numbers Assi also saw low occupancy rates, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.05% on Monday (February 23). This is a far cry from the usual numbers for Pannu's films. The actor has previously delivered successful performances in films like Pink and Thappad, but Assi seems to be struggling despite its hard-hitting subject matter.

