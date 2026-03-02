Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' struggles at box office; earns just ₹8cr
What's the story
The recent film Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu, has reportedly failed to impress at the box office. According to reports, the movie added just ₹1.5 crore to its total collection during its second weekend, taking the overall earnings to a disappointing ₹8 crore over 10 days. This is a significant drop from its opening weekend performance.
Box office decline
'Assi's expected theatrical wrap-up around ₹10 crore mark
The film's second Sunday saw a further decline in its earnings, with only ₹50 lakh added to the total collection. This drop can be attributed to a T20 World Cup cricket match. Despite positive word-of-mouth, Assi has struggled to gain traction at the box office and is now expected to wrap up its theatrical run around the ₹10 crore mark.
Box office comparison
Comparison with 'Thappad'
The box office performance of Assi is a stark contrast to Sinha and Pannu's previous collaboration, Thappad, which was released in 2020. Thappad had reportedly earned three times more than Assi during its lifetime run. The underwhelming performance of Assi can be attributed to changing audience preferences in the post-pandemic era, with viewers now opting for digital platforms for small/mid-sized films.