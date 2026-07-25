Asteryth Sloane, award-winning British composer and mentor, dies aged 26
Entertainment
Asteryth Sloane, the talented British composer known for breaking barriers in classical music, has passed away at just 26.
Blind since early childhood, Sloane's work was performed by top groups like BBC Singers and Paraorchestra, proof that their creativity reached well beyond any limits.
Sloane worked as psychotherapist and researcher
Sloane's music explored identity, spirituality, and the environment, earning major awards like BBC Proms Inspire.
They were also a psychotherapist and researcher with advanced degrees, making a real difference in both the arts and mental health worlds.
Tributes from friends and institutions highlight not just their musical genius but also their kindness and mentorship, ensuring Sloane's legacy will be felt for years to come.