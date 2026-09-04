Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's 'Asur 3' begins production

Along with Warsi and Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Vishesh Bansal, and Anupriya Goenka are also returning for the new season.

The series will see several new faces like Ahsaas Channa and Shweta Basu Prasad in key roles.

The team is expected to shoot in multiple cities over the next three months with a mid-2027 premiere on JioHotstar.