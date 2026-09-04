Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's 'Asur 3' begins production
What's the story
The third season of the critically acclaimed series Asur has officially begun production in Mumbai, reported Bollywood Hungama. The shoot started on August 30 and is expected to be completed by December 2026. This comes nearly three years after the second season premiered in 2023. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will reprise their roles as forensic experts Dhananjay Rajput and Nikhil Nair, respectively.
Cast updates
New faces to join the franchise in 'Asur 3'
Along with Warsi and Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Vishesh Bansal, and Anupriya Goenka are also returning for the new season.
The series will see several new faces like Ahsaas Channa and Shweta Basu Prasad in key roles.
The team is expected to shoot in multiple cities over the next three months with a mid-2027 premiere on JioHotstar.
Direction change
Gaurav Shukla replaces Oni Sen as director
A significant change in Asur Season 3 is the shift in the director's chair. Oni Sen, who directed the first two seasons, will not be returning.
Instead, Gaurav Shukla, the show's creator and lead writer, has taken over as director.
This will be Shukla's directorial debut after writing credits for films like Angrezi Medium and Saare Jahan Se Accha.
He will co-direct with Shwetabh Varma, an ad filmmaker known for his campaigns for brands like JK Cement WallMaxX and Yamaha.