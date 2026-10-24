Aswathy and Ramachandran leave Malayalam TV citing mental health
Popular Malayalam TV couple Aswathy and Rahul Ramachandran have decided to step away from the Malayalam television industry after completing their current commitments, sharing that ongoing rumors about their relationship have taken a serious toll on their mental health for the past three years.
In a heartfelt video, Aswathy admitted, "It has become very difficult for me to continue here mentally," as they addressed why they're stepping away.
Couple wrapping up projects
The constant gossip affected both their work and personal lives, with Aswathy often staying silent to protect Rahul's career.
Now, they're wrapping up current projects and looking forward to a quieter life outside the spotlight.
Both are open to new careers (Rahul has an engineering background and Aswathy holds a doctorate), and hope this change brings them more peace and happiness.