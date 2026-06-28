At Annecy, Rajamouli unveils 'Varanasi' as original father son film
Entertainment
At the Annecy Animation Festival, director SS Rajamouli shared that his next film, Varanasi, is a fresh story, not part of any franchise.
The movie centers on a father-son relationship set against Ramayana-inspired gods, natural disasters, and even icy Antarctica.
A teaser wowed audiences with Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama battling Kumbhakarna; writer Vijayendra Prasad called the visuals "spellbound."
'Varanasi' April 2027 Chopra returns
Varanasi drops in April 2027 and features Prithviraj Sukumaran plus Priyanka Chopra making her big return to Indian films after eight years.
Fans online are hyped about its blend of mythology and sci-fi vibes, and are already guessing how long it'll be.
Rajamouli's last hit was RRR, so expectations are sky-high for this one too.