At Annecy, Rajamouli unveils 'Varanasi' as original father son film

'Varanasi' April 2027 Chopra returns

Varanasi drops in April 2027 and features Prithviraj Sukumaran plus Priyanka Chopra making her big return to Indian films after eight years.

Fans online are hyped about its blend of mythology and sci-fi vibes, and are already guessing how long it'll be.

Rajamouli's last hit was RRR, so expectations are sky-high for this one too.