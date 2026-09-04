'Athimanoharam' wraps shooting with Mohanlal and Jasmine, Usman announces
Entertainment
Athimanoharam, the much-anticipated Malayalam film starring Mohanlal as a police officer and Meera Jasmine as the lead, has officially finished shooting.
Producer Ashiq Usman shared the good news on Instagram, marking a big milestone for the team.
'Athimanoharam' dubbing began in August
With filming done, the crew jumped straight into post-production. Dubbing began in August, with cast members already hard at work behind the scenes to get everything ready for release.
Despite earlier rumors about delays, Moorthy praised his team's dedication during their challenging 78-day shoot, rain or shine.