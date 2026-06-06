'Athiradi' will stream on SonyLIV

Basil Joseph-Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' to hit SonyLIV on June 19

By Isha Sharma 12:37 pm Jun 06, 202612:37 pm

What's the story

The Malayalam action-comedy film Athiradi, which was a box office hit after its theatrical release in May, is now set for its digital premiere. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph in lead roles, will be available on SonyLIV from June 19. The announcement was made by the streaming platform on Friday.