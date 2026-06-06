Basil Joseph-Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' to hit SonyLIV on June 19
What's the story
The Malayalam action-comedy film Athiradi, which was a box office hit after its theatrical release in May, is now set for its digital premiere. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph in lead roles, will be available on SonyLIV from June 19. The announcement was made by the streaming platform on Friday.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Athiradi'
Directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan, Athiradi is a mix of campus drama, comedy, and action. The story revolves around Samkutty (Joseph), who wants to revive a college festival that's been dead for years. His plans clash with Sreekuttan (Thomas), a local thug who dreams of performing his song live on stage. Their rivalry forms the crux of the film.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew
Apart from the lead actors, Athiradi also has a stellar supporting cast including Riya Shibu, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Zarin Shihab, Shaan Rahman, Vishnu Agasthya, Darshana Rajendran, Jeo Baby, and Shelvin James. The film was co-produced by Joseph and Ananthu S under Basil Joseph Entertainment and Dr. Ananthu Entertainments. Anirudhan co-wrote the screenplay with Paulson Skaria, while Vishnu Vijay composed the music.