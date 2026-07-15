Athulya K.V. becomes India's 1st woman commercial deep-sea diver
Entertainment
Athulya K.V. just made history as India's first woman commercial deep-sea diver and was celebrated with the Sagara Award by Samatha, a group focused on gender justice.
The ceremony at Government Victoria College, Palakkad, saw Dr. Savithri Narayanan, an internationally recognized ocean scientist, handing over the award.
Speakers urge women into marine careers
Dr. Narayanan and Athulya shared stories about breaking barriers in ocean science and diving, encouraging more women to dive into marine careers despite the challenges.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by K.A. Rasheed, Head of the Department of Zoology.