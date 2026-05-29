Athulya P files Kochi police complaint against Parameswaran, Shivapal, Kurup
Entertainment
Athulya P, recently reinstated at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), has filed a new complaint against three office-bearers, Cuckoo Parameswaran, Unni Shivapal, and Neena Kurup, on May 29, 2026.
She says she's been facing harassment and conspiracy at work, even after getting her job back earlier this month.
The complaint was sent to the district police chief in Kochi.
Athulya alleges reputational plot seeks protection
Athulya claims that during an executive committee meeting on May 12, she found out about plans to damage her reputation.
She's also asked for police protection as things get tense. So far, no cases have been registered on any of her complaints.
Meanwhile, Kurup had previously accused Athulya of leaking a private phone call.