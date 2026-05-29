Athulya P files Kochi police complaint against Parameswaran, Shivapal, Kurup Entertainment May 29, 2026

Athulya P, recently reinstated at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), has filed a new complaint against three office-bearers, Cuckoo Parameswaran, Unni Shivapal, and Neena Kurup, on May 29, 2026.

She says she's been facing harassment and conspiracy at work, even after getting her job back earlier this month.

The complaint was sent to the district police chief in Kochi.