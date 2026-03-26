Why's Samajwadi Party upset with 'Dhurandhar 2' character Atif Ahmad?  

The blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide in seven days, is creating ripples in Uttar Pradesh 's political landscape. The film features a character named "Atif Ahmad," drawing uncomfortable parallels with slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. This has reportedly put the Samajwadi Party (SP) on the defensive, as they accuse the BJP of using such portrayals to reinforce the "mafia-politician" tag historically associated with their party.

Film portrayal 'Atif' character in 'Dhurandhar' closely resembles Atiq The character "Atif" in Dhurandhar: The Revenge bears a striking resemblance to Atiq, from his attire and mannerisms to his rise as a mafia figure. The film's character hailing from Chakia, Prayagraj, further adds to this similarity. Moreover, the character is depicted as having links with Pakistan's ISI and terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has intensified the political heat.

Political implications SP leaders allege BJP using film to reinforce 'mafia-politician' tag SP leaders have alleged that the portrayal of "Atif" in Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not coincidental but a part of a larger strategy to reinforce the "mafia-politician" tag associated with their party. They fear that repeated visual references linking a figure resembling Atiq to terror networks may harden perceptions among voters as Uttar Pradesh gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Political history Political implications of the reference to Atiq The reference to Atiq in Dhurandhar: The Revenge is politically explosive due to his long association with the SP. He was elected as an MLA in 1996 and later served as an MP from Phulpur in 2004. With around 70 criminal cases against him, including murder and kidnapping, he became a symbol frequently invoked by the BJP to attack previous SP governments for being soft on crime.

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