Atif Aslam thanks 'those who have banned' him in India

Aslam said, "It's been almost 10 years since I was banned in India. That was the decision of the Indian government; they decided to ban artistes from Pakistan."

He added, "Indian artists are also banned in Pakistan now. For the past 10 years, I haven't done a song there."

"My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people."

"Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach."