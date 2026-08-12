Atif Aslam thanks 'those who have banned' him in India
What's the story
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently opened up about his decade-long absence from the Indian music industry. The ban was imposed in 2016 by the Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA) on hiring Pakistani artists and technicians due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. In a recent interview with Kris Fade, Aslam spoke about this ban, its impact on his career, and expressed gratitude for his fans' unwavering support.
Fan support
'My fans are listening over VPN...'
Aslam said, "It's been almost 10 years since I was banned in India. That was the decision of the Indian government; they decided to ban artistes from Pakistan."
He added, "Indian artists are also banned in Pakistan now. For the past 10 years, I haven't done a song there."
"My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people."
"Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach."
Message to fans
'I have learnt a lot from playback singing'
Aslam added, "Don't feel bad about it, don't feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys."
"I don't miss working over there, but I miss you guys."
"I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn't happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music."
"I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn't be able to explore myself."
Career overview
His Bollywood journey
Aslam first gained fame in India with Aadat (2005), followed by Woh Lamhe from Zeher.
He went on to sing several hit Bollywood songs, including Tere Bin, Pehli Nazar Mein, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Tu Jaane Na, Jeene Laga Hoon, Be Intehaan, and Tere Sang Yaara.
His work also earned him multiple Filmfare nominations for Best Male Playback Singer.