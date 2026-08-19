Atlee calls Nolan's 'The Odyssey' a 'true epic' on X

Atlee highlighted how Nolan's direction and the film's visuals make The Odyssey something you need to experience, ideally in IMAX for full effect.

He described it as "Some cinema is meant to be watched. Some cinema is meant to be lived (sic)," and encouraged viewers to just let the movie take over.

For those curious: The Odyssey retells Homer's epic journey with stars like Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya as part of the cast.