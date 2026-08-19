Atlee calls Nolan's 'The Odyssey' a 'true epic' on X
Director Atlee is seriously impressed by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, calling it a "true EPIC."
He shared on X that the film's storytelling, visuals, and Ludwig Goransson's music completely transported him, saying, "There are films you watch. There are films you admire. And then, very rarely, there are films that completely take you somewhere else. THE ODYSSEY did that to me (sic)," Atlee wrote.
Atlee urges IMAX for 'The Odyssey'
Atlee highlighted how Nolan's direction and the film's visuals make The Odyssey something you need to experience, ideally in IMAX for full effect.
He described it as "Some cinema is meant to be watched. Some cinema is meant to be lived (sic)," and encouraged viewers to just let the movie take over.
For those curious: The Odyssey retells Homer's epic journey with stars like Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya as part of the cast.