Atlee, Priya name daughter Miyou; share adorable glimpse

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya have named their newborn daughter Miyou, the couple announced on social media. The announcement was made on Sunday morning with a pastel image of them holding the baby's tiny hand. "Our art of love now has a name...MIYOU: beauty, gentleness & love. With luv, MEER , PRIYA & ATLEE (sic)" read the caption of the post .

Name's origin Meaning of the name Miyou Miyou is not an Indian or Sanskrit name. Per the Wisdom Library, the name can be analyzed by its characters in Japanese. Mi means 'beautiful,' and You means 'gentle,' 'superior,' or 'excellent.' Fans have been congratulating the couple on their unique choice of name.

Family expansion Second child for the couple Atlee and Priya welcomed their daughter on April 20. The couple announced the news with a joint Instagram post that included a cute poster featuring a sketch of their son, Meer. The poster read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister... Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026." They had earlier shared the news of Priya's pregnancy in January this year.

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