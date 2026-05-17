Atlee, Priya name daughter Miyou; share adorable glimpse
What's the story
Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya have named their newborn daughter Miyou, the couple announced on social media. The announcement was made on Sunday morning with a pastel image of them holding the baby's tiny hand. "Our art of love now has a name...MIYOU: beauty, gentleness & love. With luv, MEER , PRIYA & ATLEE (sic)" read the caption of the post.
Name's origin
Meaning of the name Miyou
Miyou is not an Indian or Sanskrit name. Per the Wisdom Library, the name can be analyzed by its characters in Japanese. Mi means 'beautiful,' and You means 'gentle,' 'superior,' or 'excellent.' Fans have been congratulating the couple on their unique choice of name.
Family expansion
Second child for the couple
Atlee and Priya welcomed their daughter on April 20. The couple announced the news with a joint Instagram post that included a cute poster featuring a sketch of their son, Meer. The poster read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister... Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026." They had earlier shared the news of Priya's pregnancy in January this year.
Work in progress
Meanwhile, know about Atlee's upcoming film 'Raaka'
Atlee is currently working on his next film Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures and will be released in multiple languages. On Arjun's 44th birthday, the makers unveiled his first look from the film. A release date for Raaka has not yet been announced.