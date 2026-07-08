Attenborough, 100, becomes oldest Primetime Emmy nominee with 2 nominations
Entertainment
Legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough just became the oldest person ever nominated for a Primetime Emmy, at age 100!
He's up for two Outstanding Narrator awards this year, thanks to his work on Netflix's < em>A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough and National Geographic's Ocean with David Attenborough.
This breaks the previous age record set by Norman Lear at 99 (and 11 months).
Attenborough has 3 Emmys
Attenborough is no stranger to Emmys: He's already won three times for his iconic narration.
These new nominations celebrate his lifelong talent for bringing nature stories to life.
Winners will be announced at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 5-6, with the main ceremony following on September 14.