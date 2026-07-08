Attenborough, 100, becomes oldest Primetime Emmy nominee with 2 nominations Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough just became the oldest person ever nominated for a Primetime Emmy, at age 100!

He's up for two Outstanding Narrator awards this year, thanks to his work on Netflix's < em>A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough and National Geographic's Ocean with David Attenborough.

This breaks the previous age record set by Norman Lear at 99 (and 11 months).