Atwood says Anthropic's Claude AI gave wrong 'Father Brown' spoiler
Entertainment
At the Babell Literary and Cultural Festival, Margaret Atwood shared how she tried using Anthropic's Claude AI to get a spoiler for the show Father Brown but got the answer wrong.
She pointed out that AI often just pulls from incomplete online reviews, so if the info isn't there, the bot can't deliver.
As she put it, "garbage in, garbage out," reminding everyone not to trust AI without checking things for yourself.
Atwood warns of US book bans
Atwood also talked about her books being banned, especially The Handmaid's Tale, and said she's concerned about growing attempts to silence different voices in the US.
Her memoir, Book of Lives, was featured at the festival, highlighting her ongoing push against censorship and unchecked tech.