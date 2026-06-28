Atwood says Anthropic's Claude AI gave wrong 'Father Brown' spoiler Entertainment Jun 28, 2026

At the Babell Literary and Cultural Festival, Margaret Atwood shared how she tried using Anthropic's Claude AI to get a spoiler for the show Father Brown but got the answer wrong.

She pointed out that AI often just pulls from incomplete online reviews, so if the info isn't there, the bot can't deliver.

As she put it, "garbage in, garbage out," reminding everyone not to trust AI without checking things for yourself.