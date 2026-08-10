Aubrey Plaza welcomes 1st child with Christopher Abbott
What's the story
Actor-comedian Aubrey Plaza (42) has welcomed her first child with partner and actor Christopher Abbott (40). The couple's baby girl was born in the last week of July, reported TMZ. Plaza was recently spotted carrying their newborn in New York City after attending Abbott's final performance in Death of a Salesman.
Pregnancy reveal
Plaza announced pregnancy in April
Plaza first revealed her pregnancy in April, a day after People reported she was expecting a baby in the fall.
A source had told the outlet at that time that the couple felt "very blessed" by the news.
The pregnancy came as a "beautiful surprise after an emotional year," especially after Plaza lost her estranged husband Jeff Baena in January 2025.
Emotional journey
How Plaza coped with Baena's death
Plaza had opened up about her "daily struggle" following Baena's death on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.
She compared her grief to a "giant ocean of just awfulness," saying, "Sometimes I just want to dive into it and be in it."
Despite the challenges, she credited her "funny friends" for helping her laugh during this difficult time.
Couple's journey
The couple's professional history
Plaza and Abbott have a long-standing professional relationship, having worked together on the 2020 film Black Bear and the 2023 Off-Broadway production Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.
Abbott had called Plaza's pregnancy a "very exciting" development during a May interview on Today.
Before Plaza, Abbott was in a relationship with his Katie Says Goodbye co-star Olivia Cooke from 2015 to 2020.