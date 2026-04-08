Aubrey Plaza is pregnant with first child: Report

Plaza and Abbott have a long-standing professional relationship, having worked together on the 2023-2024 off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. They also starred in the 2020 comedy thriller Black Bear. However, it is unclear when their relationship turned romantic. The couple was seen together at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 with their Black Bear co-star Sarah Gadon.

Public mourning

Plaza's candid reflections on grief

Plaza has been open about her grief over Baena's death. In August 2025, she appeared on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast and spoke about her feelings. She told her Parks and Recreation co-star, "Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning." However, she also candidly described her grief as "At all times, there's, like, a giant ocean of just awfulness that's just right there and I can see it." The couple had married in 2021 but separated four months before Baena's death.