Audible launches 'Odysseus Rising' reimagining 'The Odyssey' in space
Entertainment
Audible is launching Odysseus Rising, a new audio adventure that reimagines Homer's The Odyssey as a space epic.
Written by Adrian Tchaikovsky and narrated by Andy Serkis, the story blasts off on February 25, 2027.
Starbound 'Odysseus Rising' features Dolby Atmos
Odysseus Rising follows Captain Odysseus trying to get home after a massive war, except this time, it's all set among the stars.
Expect next-level Dolby Atmos sound for that vibe.
Serkis called the project "a staggering act of ingenuity," while Audible says they've brought together some of sci-fi's top talent for this one.