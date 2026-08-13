Audible unveils 'Exoplanet' audio series starring Mackie DeBose Leguizamo

Mackie voices Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw, an engineer driven by his determination to return home to his daughter;

DeBose plays First Officer Becca Bang stranded in the planet's dangerous alien past;

Leguizamo's Science Officer Logan Bowers awakens in a machine-controlled future that should not exist.

The crew discovers an alien intelligence feeding on human tech is behind their predicament.

Audible says Exoplanet is designed for listeners to really feel part of the adventure: Andy Weir says, "Benjamin Percy's writing in 'Exoplanet' takes that and adds a twist that genuinely kept me up at night: what if the people trying to save each other were separated not by distance, but by centuries?"

Supporting cast includes Cherry Jones, Ray Porter, and Charlie Plummer.