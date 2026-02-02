'Auditions India' to kickstart talent hunt in Bollywood
Auditions India is set to launch soon, promising a fresh way for actors, singers, directors, and other cinema pros to get noticed.
Led by Raajveer Sharma, who says he is planning an initial investment of 50 million dirhams, with global partner Rehman Shah also enthusiastic, the platform wants to open doors for both newcomers and experienced artists—making it easier for talent to connect with real opportunities.
Sharma's dream project
Unlike existing platforms like KJ Motion Pictures (which mostly focuses on singing auditions in multiple cities), Auditions India plans to cover every cinema role under one roof.
Sharma calls it his "dream project" that aims not just to find new faces but also help faded stars make a comeback—all with a transparent, talent-first philosophy.