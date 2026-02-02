'Auditions India' to kickstart talent hunt in Bollywood Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

Auditions India is set to launch soon, promising a fresh way for actors, singers, directors, and other cinema pros to get noticed.

Led by Raajveer Sharma, who says he is planning an initial investment of 50 million dirhams, with global partner Rehman Shah also enthusiastic, the platform wants to open doors for both newcomers and experienced artists—making it easier for talent to connect with real opportunities.