August 14 box office clash 'Batwara 1947' vs 'Awarapan 2'

Independence Day weekend is bringing a big box office face-off: Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 both drop on August 14.

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, dives into the emotional aftermath of Partition, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.

On the other side, Awarapan 2 continues Shivam Pandit's story with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in lead roles. Early buzz says it's leading advance bookings.