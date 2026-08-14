August 14 box office clash 'Batwara 1947' vs 'Awarapan 2'
Independence Day weekend is bringing a big box office face-off: Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 both drop on August 14.
Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, dives into the emotional aftermath of Partition, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.
On the other side, Awarapan 2 continues Shivam Pandit's story with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in lead roles. Early buzz says it's leading advance bookings.
'Batwara 1947' and 'Awarapan 2' budgets
<Awarapan 2 comes with a hefty budget; Hashmi earned ₹12 crore for his role while Patani got ₹5 crore.
Batwara 1947 cost ₹150 crore. Deol took home ₹60 crore and Zinta earned ₹10 crore.
Notably, Batwara 1947 is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play about a Muslim family's journey during Partition.
With both films offering strong stories and star power, it'll be interesting to see which one wins over audiences this weekend.