Australia-based influencer Danielle Mitchell ends pregnancy after fatal fetal issues
Entertainment
Danielle Mitchell, an Australia-based influencer, has opened up about her difficult choice to end her pregnancy after doctors discovered possible signs of a rare condition called omphalocele, in which organs grow outside the body.
Additional tests showed severe brain and heart issues, meaning the baby wouldn't survive.
Gave birth to Maggie Jean
At 26 weeks, Danielle and her husband made the tough call to say goodbye.
She gave birth to Maggie Jean on June 22 and has since been sharing heartfelt tributes and moments on Instagram.
Danielle hopes that by talking about her experience, she can help others feel less alone when facing similar losses.