Australian influencer Leah Jay Ramsey tattoos late daughter Rowe's heartbeat
Entertainment
Leah Jay Ramsey, an Australian influencer living in Texas, has honored her late daughter Rowe by getting a tattoo of Rowe's heartbeat on her arm.
She shared the design on Instagram, captioning it "Her heartbeat," after losing her in June.
Ramsey, husband Michael share hospital photo
Ramsey and her husband Michael shared their loss with a touching hospital photo, calling Rowe "the strongest little girl we will never get to know."
In later posts, Ramsey opened up about feeling "like a shell of a person" as she navigates postpartum life without her daughter.
The tattoo now stands as a lasting reminder of Rowe's presence and strength.