Australian musician banned from US; girlfriend apologizes for Trump post

Australian musician Keli Holiday, part of the electronic duo Peking Duk, was recently banned from re-entering the US after traveling to Toronto. The incident has led to an apology from his girlfriend, podcaster and TV host Abbie Chatfield, over a controversial online post about US President Donald Trump . Despite having the proper visa documentation, Holiday was "detained" at the border while trying to return for a gig in New York last week.

Incident details Holiday was 'detained' at the Canadian border Holiday, whose real name is Adam Hyde, took to social media over the weekend to share his ordeal. "I have spent all day detained at the Canadian border and denied entry back into the US despite having the proper visa documentation in place," he wrote. "I'm still trying to get clarity on the situation myself." He has since returned home to Australia.

Apology issued 'Video that I posted a year ago has come back...' On Tuesday, Chatfield apologized for a video she posted in July 2025 that was critical of Trump. The apology came amid speculation that the video could be linked to Holiday's ban. "A video that I posted a year ago has come back to haunt me, essentially," Chatfield said. She clarified that her video had been misinterpreted and did not call for any political violence against Trump.

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