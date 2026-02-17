Man charged with terrorism over Taylor Swift concert attack plot

A 21-year-old man has been charged with terrorism for allegedly plotting an attack on one of Taylor Swift 's concerts in Vienna in August 2024. The suspect, identified as Beran A by Austrian media, was arrested in August 2024 after authorities discovered his plan. The proposed attack would have targeted thousands of fans and Americans attending the shows, reported Associated Press.

Concert cancelations Each night, over 65,000 fans were expected in the stadium The planned concerts on August 8, 9, and 10 at Ernst Happel Stadium were called off after the discovery of the alleged plot. Each night, over 65,000 fans were expected inside the stadium. CIA Deputy Director David Cohen confirmed the sophistication of the plot, stating they aimed to kill "a huge number - tens of thousands of people... and were quite advanced in this."

Allegiance and attempts Suspect attempted to buy weapons abroad The suspect allegedly declared allegiance to the Islamic State, disseminating propaganda and instructional videos on messaging platforms. He reportedly acquired online instructions for constructing a shrapnel bomb with triacetone triperoxide, a common explosive used by IS. The suspect also attempted to illegally purchase weapons abroad for smuggling into Austria. He was arrested in connection with the alleged terror plot.

Intelligence assistance Intelligence shared by international partners helped in arrests The timely arrests were made possible by intelligence shared by international partners. Cohen added, "The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do." The swift action averted what could have been one of Austria's deadliest attacks in recent history.

