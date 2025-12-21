Will 'Avatar' shows be reduced for 'Tu Meri Main Tera'?

In a surprising turn of events, exhibitors have decided to cut the show count of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day. The decision comes as a response to strong demand for Kartik Aaryan 's upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, reported Bollywood Hungama. The reduction in shows for Avatar is expected to be around 30%.

Distributor's consent 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' distributor agrees to show reduction The decision to reduce the shows for Avatar 3 was made after Jio Star Studios, the film's distributor in India for Disney India, agreed to the exhibitors' request. This clears the way for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which stars Aaryan and Ananya Panday and will release on December 25. The process of reducing shows has already started at independent chains. Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19 to mixed reviews.

Film expectations Exhibitors confident about 'Tu Meri Main Tera' performance Exhibitors are optimistic about the performance of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, considering it a family-friendly film featuring two young stars. They believe it will attract audiences during the Christmas and New Year holiday season. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "There is strong demand for Tu Meri Main Tera among the youth, and they are expected to ensure a strong start for the film on the opening day despite competition."