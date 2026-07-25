'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' lands on Paramount+ with Tagah
Entertainment
Avatar fans, it's here! The new film, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, just landed on Paramount+.
This time, we follow an adult Aang and Team Avatar as they team up with Tagah (Dave Bautista), an ancient surviving airbender, to track down an airbending staff that might help restore the Air Nomads.
'Avatar: Seven Havens' arrives October 9
Eric Nam leads as Aang, joined by Jessica Matten (Katara), Roman Zaragoza (Sokka), Dionne Quan (Toph), and Steven Yeun (Fire Lord Zuko). Ken Jeong pops up as the Cabbage Merchant.
You can stream it now with a seven-day free trial on Paramount+.
Plus, keep an eye out: Avatar: Seven Havens, a brand-new animated series set in the same universe, arrives October 9!