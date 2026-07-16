'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' limited theatrical run July 24-30
Entertainment
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is getting a limited release in Los Angeles and New York from July 24-30, with three showtimes daily.
Tickets drop July 16 at 9am ET and 6am PT, and the movie will also premiere at San Diego Comic-Con before streaming on Paramount+ starting July 25.
Aang and friends hunt ancient power
The story picks up with an older Aang and his friends as they hunt for an ancient power crucial to their culture's future.
The voice cast features Eric Nam, Steven Yeun, and Jessica Matten.
This short theater run also helps the film qualify for awards season, including a shot at Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.