'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' streams on Paramount+ July 25

Aang seeks ancient power, Baker returns

DiMartino hopes fans can "recreate some kind of community experience" around the release.

There's a big Comic-Con panel on July 23 and a special fan screening right before launch.

Set between Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the film follows Aang (Eric Nam) as he searches for an ancient power to help his people.

Expect familiar faces like Katara (Jessica Matten), Sokka (Roman Zaragoza), Zuko (Steven Yeun), Toph (Dionne Quan), plus Dave Bautista as Tagah, and Dee Bradley Baker returns as Appa and Momo.

Friendship, courage, and finding balance are still at the heart of it all.