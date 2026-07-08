'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' streams on Paramount+ July 25
The new Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender movie is landing on Paramount+ July 25, 2026.
It was meant for theaters, but after some fan backlash over the streaming switch and a full leak in April, it's now skipping cinemas.
Even with the hiccups, co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino says he's still excited to share this next chapter.
Aang seeks ancient power, Baker returns
DiMartino hopes fans can "recreate some kind of community experience" around the release.
There's a big Comic-Con panel on July 23 and a special fan screening right before launch.
Set between Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the film follows Aang (Eric Nam) as he searches for an ancient power to help his people.
Expect familiar faces like Katara (Jessica Matten), Sokka (Roman Zaragoza), Zuko (Steven Yeun), Toph (Dionne Quan), plus Dave Bautista as Tagah, and Dee Bradley Baker returns as Appa and Momo.
Friendship, courage, and finding balance are still at the heart of it all.