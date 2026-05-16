'Avatar: Fire and Ash' June 24, 2026 JioCinema and Disney+
Entertainment
Get ready to revisit Pandora: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash drops on JioHotstar and Disney Plus from June 24, 2026.
This third chapter leaves the ocean behind for volcanic landscapes, picking up with Jake Sully and Neytiri as they dive deeper into Pandora's world and mythology.
'Avatar' reportedly highest grossing trilogy
The film smashed box office records, making Avatar reportedly the highest-grossing film trilogy of all time.
Alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin joins as Varang.
And it's not over: Cameron has confirmed two more sequels are in development, with releases expected in 2029 and 2031, promising even more epic visuals and environmental themes.