'Avatar: Fire and Ash' June 24, 2026 JioCinema and Disney+

'Avatar' reportedly highest grossing trilogy

The film smashed box office records, making Avatar reportedly the highest-grossing film trilogy of all time.

Alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin joins as Varang.

And it's not over: Cameron has confirmed two more sequels are in development, with releases expected in 2029 and 2031, promising even more epic visuals and environmental themes.