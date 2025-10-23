Next Article
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' releases in India: Box office report
Entertainment
James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" landed in Indian theaters this Diwali, bringing a festive vibe to the big screen.
Fans got creative, making rangolis inspired by Pandora and lighting diyas to form the Avatar 'A'—a cool blend of tradition and sci-fi.
'Fire and Ash': Cast, plot, release details
Hitting theaters on December 19, 2025, "Fire and Ash" will be available in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The film continues Cameron's signature mix of epic storytelling with themes like environmentalism and cultural diversity—making it feel right at home during India's festival season.