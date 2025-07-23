Next Article
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer to debut with 'Fantastic Four'
Get ready—"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is dropping its much-anticipated trailer in theaters on July 24, 2025, right before "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
This sneak peek shows Jake Sully and Neytiri facing off against the Ash Clan, led by newcomer Varang.
With James Cameron back in the director's chair, the third Avatar film dives into unexplored parts of Pandora and puts a spotlight on the mysterious "Ash People."
The movie lands in theaters this December 2025.
Delayed to December 2025
Familiar faces Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver return for round three, while Oona Chaplin joins as Varang.
Shot in New Zealand, the film was delayed to December 19, 2025—giving Cameron time to make "brave choices" to ensure the film stands out.