'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer to debut with 'Fantastic Four' Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Get ready—"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is dropping its much-anticipated trailer in theaters on July 24, 2025, right before "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

This sneak peek shows Jake Sully and Neytiri facing off against the Ash Clan, led by newcomer Varang.

With James Cameron back in the director's chair, the third Avatar film dives into unexplored parts of Pandora and puts a spotlight on the mysterious "Ash People."

The movie lands in theaters this December 2025.