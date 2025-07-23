Aamir Khan praises 'Saiyaara': 'Thank you YRF for this story'

'Saiyaara' is shattering box office records

"Saiyaara" is getting love from Bollywood stars like Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, plus audiences are really connecting with the film's emotional narrative.

It opened strong at ₹21 crore and has already grossed around ₹132 crore—way above expectations.

Fun fact: it started as "Aashiqui 3" but became its own thing, letting Ahaan Panday truly shine.