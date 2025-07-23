Next Article
Aamir Khan praises 'Saiyaara': 'Thank you YRF for this story'
Aamir Khan just gave a big shoutout to "Saiyaara," which dropped on July 18. He was genuinely impressed by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, calling out their grace and depth in their debut roles.
Khan also appreciated director Mohit Suri's "intense passion" and thanked YRF for supporting this heartfelt story.
'Saiyaara' is shattering box office records
"Saiyaara" is getting love from Bollywood stars like Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, plus audiences are really connecting with the film's emotional narrative.
It opened strong at ₹21 crore and has already grossed around ₹132 crore—way above expectations.
Fun fact: it started as "Aashiqui 3" but became its own thing, letting Ahaan Panday truly shine.