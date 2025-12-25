'Avatar: Fire & Ash' outshines 'Star Wars' trilogy at the box office
James Cameron's Avatar: Fire & Ash is making waves, crossing $400 million worldwide just days after its December 19 release.
With this, the combined earnings of all three Avatar films have hit $5.66 billion—leaving the Star Wars sequel trilogy's $4.48 billion behind.
If you're keeping score, that's a big win for Pandora.
In numbers:
The first Avatar (2009) earned nearly $3 billion globally, while its sequel The Way of Water (2022) brought in nearly $2.3 billion after a strong $134 million US opening.
In India, Fire & Ash has already collected ₹95.75 crore nett in less than a week—₹10.25 crore on day six alone.
Should you watch it?
If you love epic sci-fi worlds and jaw-dropping visuals, this one's for you.
Fire & Ash continues the Na'vi vs human saga—a treat for fans who want continuity and spectacle on the big screen!