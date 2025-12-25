'It's hard': Noah Schnapp says child actors need therapy 

Noah Schnapp, who shot to fame as a child actor with Stranger Things , has called for more mental health resources for his fellow young actors. He recently opened up about his own experience with therapy, admitting that he didn't think he needed it at first but later realized its importance. He echoed Ariana Grande 's sentiment that therapy should be mandatory for children in their profession.

Public eye challenges Schnapp's struggles with public scrutiny and personal growth Schnapp told USA Today, "It's hard to grow up in the public eye. You don't know yourself, you haven't figured anything out, and now you're expected to know everything and have all the answers." He added, "I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should've, and then that lives on forever."

Industry insights 'This is abnormal life, you need some type of support' Schnapp, who started filming Stranger Things at the age of 11, said, "Through the years, it becomes like, 'No, this is an abnormal life and you need some type of support system outside of your parents.'" He added that he never understood why people resorted to drugs or eating disorders until he realized how Hollywood's pressures could lead to such situations.