'Avatar: Seven Havens's 1st look debuts at San Diego Comic-Con

This 26-episode, 2-D series follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she's the next Avatar after Korra.

In a world recovering from disaster, Pavi is seen as more of a threat than a hero and is chased by both humans and spirits.

The show explores her and her long-lost twin's journey to uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens.

Saheli Khan leads the voice cast as Pavi, joined by Aishu Devan, Major Curda, Darren Barnet, and Dee Bradley Baker.