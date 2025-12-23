Next Article
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' movie is heading straight to streaming
Entertainment
Big news for Avatar fans: "The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender" is skipping theaters and will land directly on Paramount+ in Fall 2025.
Directed by Lauren Montgomery and William Mata, the movie brings back fan-favorite characters with Eric Nam voicing Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Roman Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph.
Where can you watch it?
No need to line up at the cinema—this one's exclusive to Paramount+. You'll be able to stream it from day one.
What's new this time?
The story picks up with a young adult Aang and his friends between the original series and The Legend of Korra.
Expect a fresh animation style too: classic 2D hand-drawn characters set in cool 3D environments, thanks to Flying Bark Productions and Studio Mir.