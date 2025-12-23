'Avatar: The Last Airbender' movie is heading straight to streaming Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

Big news for Avatar fans: "The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender" is skipping theaters and will land directly on Paramount+ in Fall 2025.

Directed by Lauren Montgomery and William Mata, the movie brings back fan-favorite characters with Eric Nam voicing Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Roman Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph.