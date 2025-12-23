TVK leader blocks Vijay's car over denied party post
Ajitha Agnel, a member of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), blocked party chief Vijay's car outside the Chennai HQ after being denied a district secretary post.
The protest happened because TVK recently cut down district positions during its transition from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.
Even as other members tried to calm things down, Agnel continued her sit-in with supporters.
Why does this matter?
This drama comes just as TVK is prepping for the 2026 elections with a whopping 70,000 booth agents.
The party's also dealing with big changes—like bringing in ex-AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan and failed alliance talks over seat-sharing demands.
Plus, an official inquiry is ongoing into a tragic stampede at a Karur rally that left 39 people dead, including several children and women.
All eyes are on how TVK handles these challenges ahead of the polls.