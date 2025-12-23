TVK leader blocks Vijay's car over denied party post

Why does this matter?

This drama comes just as TVK is prepping for the 2026 elections with a whopping 70,000 booth agents.

The party's also dealing with big changes—like bringing in ex-AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan and failed alliance talks over seat-sharing demands.

Plus, an official inquiry is ongoing into a tragic stampede at a Karur rally that left 39 people dead, including several children and women.

All eyes are on how TVK handles these challenges ahead of the polls.