'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser brings back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers
Marvel just dropped the first teaser for "Avengers: Doomsday," and it's packed with big comebacks.
The movie reunites the Avengers after almost 10 years, with two teams—one led by Anthony Mackie's Captain America—and throws them into a multiverse war featuring X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Wakanda heroes.
Classic faces return—and some twists
Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers, now shown as a dad (possibly with Peggy Carter), which adds a new layer to his story.
Robert Downey Jr. also returns—this time as Doctor Doom, shaking things up even more.
Before "Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18, 2026, Marvel is re-releasing "Endgame" in September to build hype for this next chapter and the follow-up, "Secret Wars," coming December 2027.