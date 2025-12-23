'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser brings back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers

Classic faces return—and some twists

Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers, now shown as a dad (possibly with Peggy Carter), which adds a new layer to his story.

Robert Downey Jr. also returns—this time as Doctor Doom, shaking things up even more.

Before "Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18, 2026, Marvel is re-releasing "Endgame" in September to build hype for this next chapter and the follow-up, "Secret Wars," coming December 2027.